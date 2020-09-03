Holton Ahlers is Ready to Change the Culture of Pirate Football

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Holton Ahlers has one of the most unique stories in all of college football. Ahlers grew up going to East Carolina games, listening to his dad Morgan call Public Address.

Ahlers was offered to play football at his hometown school as a freshman in high school and the left-handed quarterback accepted the offer and is now entering his third season of playing quarterback for the Pirates.

Ahlers says that his goal is to become the main factor for East Carolina’s return to national prominence.