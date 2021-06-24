Host Lions Club evens Greenville Little League City Championship series, forces deciding game Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Host Lions Club kept its chances of winning the Greenville Little League City Championship alive after beating Re/Max, 6-0, in Game 2 of the series on Thursday.

Re/Max won the first game on Wednesday, 7-5. That means the two teams will play the deciding game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Elm Street Park. The winner wins the championship.

The Lions got on the scoreboard in the first inning then blew the game open with two runs in the third inning and three in the fifth. The Lions banged out 10 hits, including Ryan Edwards’ homer. He finished 2-for-3 with two RBI. Edwards also got the win on the mound, tossing a six-hitter with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Aiden Parker and Henry Aldridge also had two hits while Layton Chandler and Wallace Messer each drove in a run for Host Lions Club.

Laith Abulatifa had another big night in the loss for Re/Max. After going 2-for-4 with two runs on Wednesday, he was 2-for-3. He was the only player to get more than one hit. Rooke Knittle, Landon Scott, Haitham Abulatifa and Michael O’Sullivan each had one hit for Re/Max.