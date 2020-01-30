Houston introduces Harrell as Pirate’s new Defensive Coordinator

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston hosted a morning news conference Thursday to introduce new Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.

Harrell worked with Houston at Lenoir-Rhyne and the Citadel. He spent one season at Kennesaw State where his defense was 3rd in the nation in total defense and 10th nationally in scoring defense.

“I have always had so much respect for Coach Houston,” said Harrell at today’s press conference. “I’m so fortunate that he appreciated my work before and that he has hired me for this position.”

9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey went one-on-one with the new Pirate coach earlier today.