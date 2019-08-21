Houston names Ahlers as starting quarterback for NC State

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina coach Mike Houston announced Tuesday that sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers would be the Pirate starter under center for the opening game at N.C. State.

“Holton Ahlers will take the first snap against NC State at quarterback,” Houston announced. “He’ll be our starter going into the game.”

Houston went on to talk about the quarterback competition and went into detail about what stood out about Ahlers in the process.

The Pirate coach also said several position battles would continue.

The Pirates will continue with their in-season phase of practice this week and into the weekend.

The Pirate opener is a week from Saturday in Raleigh against the Wolfpack.



