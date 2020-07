GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s football program entered ‘phase one’ of the NCAA’s Summer Access plan.

Workouts for players are now mandatory.

“We have a number of protocols in place to stay safe,” said Pirate Coach Mike Houston. “We have our team split into 5 different locker rooms to keep everyone as far away from one another as possible.”

The next two dates to look for are July 17th for “phase two” of the summer access and July 29th for the start of fall camp.