Houston reacts to AAC's statement from Tulsa loss in weekly 1-on-1 interview

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey and East Carolina football Coach Mike Houston addressed the AAC’s admission of the replay official’s mistake in the Tulsa game in this week’s exclusive, 1-on-1 interview.

Houston says his team must move on and that all of his squad’s energy and focus will now be on Tulane.

“It was certainly unfortunate,” said Houston. “But we can’t dwell on it. I appreciate ‘Pirate Nation’s’ support through it, but now we have to focus on Tulane.”

East Carolina hosts Tulane on Saturday at 12 noon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

