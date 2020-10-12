Houston recaps win over USF, previews Navy in exclusive one-on-one interview with 9 On Your Side Sports

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston sat down with 9 On Your Side Sports Director Brian Bailey on Monday to recap the win over USF and preview the upcoming matchup with Navy.

“It’s always special when you play one of the service academies,” said Houston. “And this isn’t the same Navy football team that lost badly in their opener to BYU. They have turned it around.”

Navy is the only 2-0 team in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Midshipmen are a 2-point favorite to beat East Carolina this week.

Saturday’s kick-off is set for 12 noon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.