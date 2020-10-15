Houston: “We are dealing with some COVID issues this week.”

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach Mike Houston addressed the media Wednesday night with news that could alter the Pirate’s line-up this Saturday against Navy.

“We are dealing with some COVID issues this week and that will continue to develop. We had another round of testing today. I’m not going to get into who’s available and who’s not available,” said Houston via Zoom Wednesday night.

Several sources have indicated that starting quarterback Holton Ahlers would miss this week’s game. Houston said he would wait until more testing was concluded before he would know more about the status of his roster for Saturday.

Pirate offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said everyone on this Pirate team has to be ready week in and week out, especially in a year like this.

“We teach them every week, you’ve to to be ready because you never know when your number is going to be called,” said Kirkpatrick.

East Carolina hosts Navy at noon on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.