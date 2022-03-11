GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March Madness and all of its chaos is back, which also means so is the hecticness that comes with creating what is hoped to be your perfect bracket.

Louisiana Sharp surveyed more than 1,000 basketball fans about their plans for their bets and bracket plans for the NCAA Tournament this year. According to this, basketball fans invest more than just their love for basketball into this.

Out of the 1,000 fans:

46% have bet on a bracket in the past.

63% know someone who will bet on March Madness this year.

27% plan to bet on a bracket this year.

36% plan to make a bracket without betting this year.

When it comes to the money portion:

4% bet more than $250.

10% bet between $100-250.

19% bet between $50-100.

31% bet between $20-50.

36% bet $20 or less.

The average bet amount was $60.

A good number of fans are trying to create the perfect bracket, but the chance of this is pretty low, and by pretty low we mean one in 9.2 quintillion.

43% of fans are planning to put their bracket together in 30 minutes or less, but one in ten fans is budgeting their time by setting aside two hours for their bracket.

27% are hoping to raise their chances by making more than one bracket.

47% say they choose teams based on win/loss records, but others rely less on the stats and more on what their gut is saying. A small group of people will choose their winners based on team colors or mascot. Interesting, right?

It can get fierce out there when it comes to creating your bracket. One in ten basketball fans said that they have actually had an argument with their friends over their brackets.

March Madness and Work:

15% get less work done during March Madness.

25% plan to watch while working.

35% of those who work from home plan to watch the tournament while working.

The average number of games fans plan to watch is ten, and 25% say they only plan to watch the finals.

March Madness bracket predictions:

Methodology:

Out of the 1,114 people surveyed, 49% of respondents were female and 51% were male, with an age range of 18-84, the average age being 36.