RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One month ago we told you what logo the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals would be using for February’s Stadium Series. Now, we get to show you how those logos will be used on newly revealed jerseys for the special outdoor game.

With 23 days to go, the NHL and Adidas revealed the Hurricanes’ predominantly black jersey’s with a red storm crest, as well as, the Capitals’ predominantly white jersey’s that feature their “Weagle” with navy and red.

The Hurricane crest represents Carolina’s storm surge and the Capitals’ Weagle is in the form of the “Washington W” and the nation’s capital eagle. It’s the first time Washington has made its “Weagle” its dominant logo.

Both Carolina and Washington have featured an alternate color on their jersey sleeves from the dominant jersey color.

Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho dawns the teams Stadium Series uniform (NHL.com).

The Washington Capitals Stadium Series “Weagle” jerseys (NBC Sports Washington).

Carolina made its sleeves red to go with its black jerseys whereas Washington made its sleeves navy to go with its white jerseys. The jerseys also feature the official 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series logo.

For the Hurricanes, their black helmets will feature an oversized red logo on the left half and the player’s jersey number on the right. The black pants will feature the team’s warning flag logo on the player’s left leg, and the group will wear black gloves. It is also the first time in team history that the unit will be wearing a uniform containing zero white, NHL.com reports.

For the Capitals, their blue helmets will have the players’ number on the side, matched with blue pants, blue and red gloves and white socks with blue and red trim. The pants have three stars running down each side.

Stadium Series merchandise can be bought online. Puck drop is Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. outside at Carter-Finley Stadium.