Independent Summer League Brings Baseball to ENC

Goldsboro, NC (WNCT) – When American Legion announced that they were cancelling their 2020 season due to coronavirus players were left wondering when they would get a chance to play again.

High School baseball coaches from around the area helped put together the Independent Summer League to give high school players the chance to play after their high school season came to a close prematurely.

The league consists of nine teams including Kinston and Ahoskie and play the majority of their games at the East Carolina Athletic Park and Fleming Stadium.