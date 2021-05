CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Eight guns and a cocaine stash were seized from two teens and a 22-year-old during a robbery arrest last week, CMPD said on Saturday.

Officials first began responding to calls regarding the thefts on May 20 near 5800 Cedars East Court where a victim told CMPD officers that they were robbed at gunpoint. One day later around midnight, officers responded to similar calls regarding a vehicle that was believed to be used in the initial theft. A vehicle pursuit began when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.