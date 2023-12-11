GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Inside Pirate Athletics” returns with a new show on Monday.

Co-hosts Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe are back to talk East Carolina University athletics. The show airs each Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Monday’s guests include ECU men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz and new football offensive coordinator John David Baker. The ECU men are coming off their 68-62 loss to South Carolina last Saturday.

Past episodes can be found on the “Inside Pirate Athletics” web page at WNCT.com.