CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored second-half goals to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Insigne gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Bernardeschi added an insurance goal — his fifth — in the 66th minute.

Alex Bono finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Toronto (9-13-6), Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (10-16-2).

Toronto beat Charlotte, an expansion team, in the first meeting 4-0 on July 23. Toronto is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.