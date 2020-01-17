J.H Rose basketball off to a perfect start

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The J.H Rose boys basketball team is undefeated, a perfect 12-0.

Head coach James Rankins has completely turned things around for the Rampants. Rose finished their 2018-2019 season with just three wins and the head coach says that the difference this year has been the team’s passion.

The Rampants resume includes blow out victories, come from behind wins, and winning the Parker’s Holiday Tournament.

J.H Rose will be in action again on Friday when they play South Central for first place in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A.