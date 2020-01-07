J.H. Rose Boys and D.H. Conley Girls Both Stay Undefeated

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The J.H. Rose boys basketball team put their perfect 9-0 record on the line against rival D.H Conley Monday night. D.H. Conley (7-6) was hosting the Rampants, hoping to avenge the 67-60 loss they suffered to Rose earlier in the season.

The Rampants were trailing for the majority of the game but went on a 16-1 run to end the game. J.H. Rose went on to win 55-52 over Conley to stay undefeated. Jamarion Griffin led the Rampants in scoring with 14 points, Aaron Murphy added 11 points, and Kevin Hamilton scored 10 points. Deontay Joesph scored 15 points in the loss for Conley.

On the girls’ court, the D.H Conley girls put their perfect 10-0 record on the line against J.H Rose. The Vikings easily came away with a 68-37 win over the Rampants.

Jenna Wooten led the Vikings with 25 points, while her freshman teammates Kyla Silver added 22 in the victory. Kamya Brown scored 13 points in the loss.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Jones Senior 49, Northside Pinetown 51

Southern Wayne 51, Eastern Wayne 81

New Bern 38, C.B. Aycock 43

Clinton 57, Northside Jacksonville 62

J.H. Rose 55, D.H. Conley 52

Bertie 46, John A. Holmes 81

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

J.H. Rose 37, D.H Conley 68

Clinton 47, Northside Jacksonville 46

Southern Wayne 49, Eastern Wayne 22