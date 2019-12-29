J.H. Rose Wins Parkers Holiday Basketball Tournament

Ayden, NC (WNCT) – The J.H. Rose Rampants defeated Greene Central 86-75 in the Parkers Pitt County Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship. Greene Central’s Kentrell Suggs led all scorers with 25 points. Rose’s Alkevion Waller scored 21, while Aaron Murphy led the Rampants with 24 points.

D.H. Conley defeated Ayden-Grifton in the third-place game 66-42. Kent Gilbert led the Vikings with 18 points. Conley will return to Eastern Carolina 3A/4A action as they host New Bern on January 3rd.

In the John Wall Holiday Invitational, Farmville Central lost in overtime to nationally-ranked The Patrick School 76-83. The Jaguars will face Millbrook in the third-place game on Monday at 5:15. Kinston lost to Combine Academy 61-48, the Vikings will play Holly Springs in the seventh-place game Monday at 11:00 am.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Richlands 67, SW Onslow 56

LeJeune 48, Dixon 65

White Oak 54, Swansboro 60

Gateway Christian 42, Currituck County 81

Wayne Christian 63, Arendell Parrott 85

Southeast Halifax 57, North Edgecombe 85

Riverside 60, Perquimans 45

C.B. Aycock 69, South Johnston 67

Goldsboro 79, Wayne Country Day 67

Clayton 77, Northern Nash 69

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Southern Durham 59, Kinston 52

NRCA 49, Farmville Central 61

Dixon 35, South Lenoir 43

Princeton 33, C.B. Aycock 51

Greene Central 50, Topsail 61

Perquimans 32, Riverside 34