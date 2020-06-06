Jacksonville hosts Carolina’s Premier Speedball League Tournament

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – The Carolina’s Premier Speedball League is hosting a paintball tournament this weekend in Jacksonville.

The term ‘speedball’ and ‘paintball’ are interchangeable.

Division 5 teams hit the Jacksonville Paintball Park today for tournament play. Division 4 teams will be in action tomorrow.

The CPSL will host four tournaments in 2020. The league was in Fayetteville last month, and will make stops in Greensboro and Myrtle Beach in the coming months.

Team Voodoo edged out Team Tantrum in overtime in today’s event.

Paintball is becoming more popular nation-wide.

“It’s what I could call a ‘big’, small sport,” said Steve Burkett with the CPSL. “It’s one of those sports that just grabs you and reels you in. I love it.”