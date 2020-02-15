Jaguars Roll on Senior Night

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams both won their senior night matchups.
Both teams also clinched an Eastern Plains 2A conference title. This is the third straight season that the Farmville Central boys finished their conference schedule 10-0.
Friday Night Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard:
Farmville Central 92, North Pitt 34
Kinston 87, Ayden-Grifton 54
Greene Central 68, Washington 59
Hertford County 80, Bertie 58
Currituck County 70, First Flight 64
Women’s Basketball Scoreboard:
Southside 70, Northside-Pinetown 47
Farmville Central 73, North Pitt 52
Kinston 67, Ayden-Grifton 31
Rocky Mount 46, Northern Nash 42
North Lenoir 55, South Lenoir 28
Richlands 66, SW Onslow 54
First Flight 41, Currituck County 31