Jaguars Roll on Senior Night

Sports

by: Nolan Knight

Posted: / Updated:

Farmville, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams both won their senior night matchups.

Both teams also clinched an Eastern Plains 2A conference title. This is the third straight season that the Farmville Central boys finished their conference schedule 10-0.

Friday Night Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard:

Farmville Central 92, North Pitt 34

Kinston 87, Ayden-Grifton 54

Greene Central 68, Washington 59

Hertford County 80, Bertie 58

Currituck County 70, First Flight 64

Women’s Basketball Scoreboard:

Southside 70, Northside-Pinetown 47

Farmville Central 73, North Pitt 52

Kinston 67, Ayden-Grifton 31

Rocky Mount 46, Northern Nash 42

North Lenoir 55, South Lenoir 28

Richlands 66, SW Onslow 54

First Flight 41, Currituck County 31

