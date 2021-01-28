Jake Verity Prepares for NFL Draft

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – In December, ECU placekicker Jake Verity announced that he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and entering his name in the 2021 NFL draft.
Verity leads the Pirates all time in field goals made and points scored and will likely go down as one of the best kickers in ECU football history. The 6’1 200 pound kicker is now in Davenport, Florida preparing for this year’s NFL Draft.
Verity says that making an NFL roster as a kicker is harder than it is as a quarterback as there are less spots in the NFL for specialists. If he can make a roster this season he says that it would be a dream come true to represent the Purple and Gold on Sundays.