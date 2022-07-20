GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jamaal Jarrett, a football player at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, is taking his talents to the University of Georgia over North Carolina and Auburn.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, his 17th birthday, Jarrett announced his plan at the Grimsley High School football stadium among family, friends and supporters.

The allure of playing in the SEC and Georgia was just too strong. His mother believes Georgia is the place that would develop Jamaal and get him to the NFL.

Jarrett, the 6-foot-6 and 340-pound defensive tackle, was the No. 1 top pick coming out of North Carolina, according to Rivals.com. He was ranked No. 2, after Jason Moore of Hyattsville, Maryland, for defensive tackles and No. 50 nationally.

247Sports.com placed him No. 3 in North Carolina after Noah Rogers of Rolesville and Daevin Hobbs of Concord. He was ranked No. 20 for defensive tackles and No. 140 nationally.

All six of the lead experts that weighed in on 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions said they foresaw Jarrett heading to Georgia leading up to the announcement.

According to his family, his top five schools were the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Clemson University, University of Georgia, Auburn University and Louisiana State University before narrowing the picks down to UNC, Georgia or Auburn.

He said it was very difficult to make the call to Mack Brown and tell him he wasn’t going to be a Tar Heel.

Jarrett is also happy to get this out of the way and he can just concentrate on having fun in his senior season at Grimsley.

He plans to enroll early and start school with Georgia in January