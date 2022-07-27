TREASURE COAST, Fla. (WNCT) — Make it 2-for-2 for Eastern North Carolina softball teams at the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Fla.

Hours after the Chocowinity 16U all-star softball team won its World Series title, Jamesville’s 14U squad did the same in its World Series tournament, rallying to beat Mad Beach Riptide 7-3 on Wednesday. The win was a measure of revenge after Mad Beach Riptide beat Jamesville, 4-3, in the final pool play game last Sunday.

Below is a report from GameChanger.com on Wednesday’s contest.

=====

Jamesville beat Mad Beach Riptide 7-3 on Wednesday.

Clair Ferebee led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Jamesville. The fireballer surrendered three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out four. Makaylah Berta started the game for Mad Beach Riptide. She went six innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out four.

Chloe Ferebee, Isabelle Williams, Callee Perry, Lane Gregory, Chloe Clifton, and Ella Hayes all had one hit to lead Jamesville. Mad Beach Riptide tallied five hits on the day. Berta and Lilly Johnson each managed multiple hits for Mad Beach Riptide.

Mad Beach scored two runs in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Jamesville then rallied and took the lead for good with a five-run bottom half of the inning. Ferebee and Perry each singled and later scored to tie the game. Hannah Lilley, Chloe Ferebee and Isabelle Williams followed with singles of their own and eventually scored to push the margin to 5-2.

In the fifth, a walk to Perry was followed by a double by Hayes later, which allowed Jamesville to add two more runs after Mad Beach scored one in the top half of the frame.