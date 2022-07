STUART, Fla. (WNCT) — The Jamesville Little League 14U softball team will compete for the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball World Series 14U Championship on Wednesday.

Jamesville defeated South Shore to earn a spot in the championship game. Jamesville will face the winner of Wednesday’s 8 a.m. game between Mad Beach Riptide and South Shore at 10 a.m. at Halpatiokee Park. An ‘”if necessary” game has been scheduled for noon at the same location.

Click here to view live broadcasts from the tournament.