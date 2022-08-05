JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The Babe Ruth World Series championship trophy officially arrived home on Friday.

The Jamesville 14U softball all-star team, which won the World Series title after an impressive run in the national tournament last month in Florida, celebrated their accomplishments during a ceremony at J.W. Willis Ballpark.

Family members, fans, local officials and others congratulated the team as they paraded through the town and around the ballpark’s parking lot.

“There’s nothing like this group of girls, eleven that have gone out and given all they’ve got,” said Cathy Price, a relative of a Jamesville player. “They played their hearts out.”

The team credited donations and support from around Eastern North Carolina for helping them get to Florida for the World Series. The team cruised through pool play with just one loss, and eventually avenged that loss with a 7-3 win over Mad Beach Riptide in the championship game.

“We’re all excited, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Jamesville player Callee Perry said.

“I think it was a lot of adrenaline, and a lot of nerves too, but we were really excited,” she added.

