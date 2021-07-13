Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Coronavirus
Crime Tracker
National
Southeast Region
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Business
Offbeat and Unique
Traffic
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Military
Pass or Fail
Video
WNCT mobile apps
Top Stories
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of Queens 5-year-old: police
Suggs looks to continue community activism by running for Kinston City Council
Video
North Carolina jobless rate falls for ninth straight month
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Jerry’s Weather School/Weather Kids
Historic North Carolina Hurricanes
What’s Up Weather With Jordyn Jenna
Zooming Around With Zoe
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Down East Wood Ducks
Carolina Panthers
NASCAR and Motorsports
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
College Football
College Basketball
Charlotte Hornets
Carolina Hurricanes/NHL
NFL
Golf
Japan 2020
Chase for the Championship
Indy 500
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Masters Report
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
Online Originals
Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2021
The Coastal Report
Reporter’s Notebook
Black History Month
Honoring the Graduates 2021
Destination Vacation
Feel Good Friday
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Positively Carolina
Veterans Voices
Yes, We’re Open
Chamber News
Contests
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
People and Places
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Money Matters
Calendar
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
The Download
Station Info
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for virus
Five years on, Rio de Janeiro chases elusive Olympics legacy
First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID
Love out, US basketball adds McGee, Keldon Johnson to roster
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
More Japan 2020 Headlines
The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo
The female field: Pair of 17-year-old best friends skateboard in Olympics
Video
No-fun Olympics: Athletes navigate strict rules in Tokyo
Plenty at stake for NBC as COVID Olympics opening looms
Athletes go it alone in Tokyo as families watch from afar
Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics
AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies
Team USA to wear Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves in Tokyo
USA bounces back, tops Argentina 108-80 in pre-Tokyo tune-up, Adebayo scores 12 in win
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan