Osaka and Djokovic raise profile of tennis at Tokyo Games

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka has the hopes of the entire host nation resting on her.

Novak Djokovic is attempting to accomplish something that no man has done before in tennis.

Both players are after something special at the Tokyo Olympics and both produced convincing victories to reach the last 16 at Ariake Tennis Park.

Osaka crushed winners off both wings seemingly at will in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

Then Djokovic dispatched 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to win a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.