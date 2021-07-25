Tokyo braces for approaching typhoon

TOKYO (AP) — With tropical weather forecast to approach Tokyo within days, Olympics organizers say they’re talking with individual sports about changing event programs.

Tokyo Olympics sports director Mikako Kotani says they’re “closely discussing” issues around the severe weather forecast, as Japan prepares for Typhoon Nepartak to hit the island nation.

Rowing already cleared its schedule for Monday and Tuesday, moving some events forward to the weekend and others back to Wednesday.

Kotani says organizers are getting minute-by-minute updates from their weather information center.

Athletes in some sports are currently dealing with high temperatures and humidity.

Nepartak formed on Friday and is most likely going to make landfall on Tuesday.

It is still unclear whether Tokyo will be in the centre of the storm.

Heavy rainfall, flooding and wind speed of up to 39 mph are possible.

The Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic