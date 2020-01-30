Jayden Gardner Shines for East Carolina

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Jayden Gardner has been a bright spot for East Carolina this season. The forward during Wednesday night’s loss to Houston scored an impressive 29 points and hauled in 19 rebounds on the way to a 69-59 loss to the Cougars.

Gardner received high praise from Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson who said that he was “…the best player we’ve played all season.”

Gardner’s stats have been impressive, he leads the conference in scoring, is second in the conference in rebounds and leads the nation in free-throw attempts. He’s been named the Conference Player of the Week twice this season.