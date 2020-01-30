Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Jayden Gardner Shines for East Carolina

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Jayden Gardner has been a bright spot for East Carolina this season. The forward during Wednesday night’s loss to Houston scored an impressive 29 points and hauled in 19 rebounds on the way to a 69-59 loss to the Cougars.

Gardner received high praise from Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson who said that he was “…the best player we’ve played all season.”

Gardner’s stats have been impressive, he leads the conference in scoring, is second in the conference in rebounds and leads the nation in free-throw attempts. He’s been named the Conference Player of the Week twice this season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV