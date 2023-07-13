KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Basketball great Jerry Stackhouse will be in Kinston this weekend for the SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend.

The event runs from Friday-Sunday with lots of things to see and do. The weekend kicks off Frida with the Fishers of Kids Anglers Academy & Cutter Creek Golf Club Tournament. Stackhouse will be among the participants as participants test their angling skills and golfing prowess. It will take place at the Cutter Creek Golf Club in Kinston.

Friday evening, a fundraiser and throwback game will be held at the Kinston Community Center. Attendees can mingle with their favorite sports personalities, while also supporting a worthy cause. This fundraising event will be complemented by a Scholarship Sneaker Ball, honoring exceptional community service leaders who have made a significant impact in the Kinston area.

On Saturday, the spotlight will shift to Lenoir Community College as the Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Basketball tournament takes center stage and hosted by SJG and the brothers of Kinston Alunmi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Alumni from Kinston and Lenoir County sports programs will showcase their skills and passion for the game in an electrifying basketball competition. There will also be a car and bike show, food trucks, vendors and other activities.

The SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend will welcome a lineup that includes NFL/ECU’s David Garrard, NFL/NC State’s Terence Holt, Lynn Dawson, NBA/UNC legends Rasheed Wallace and Phil Ford, Chris Hechter, Al Boogy-Robinson and many more.

The SJG Kinston/Lenoir County Sports Alumni Weekend is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including the Kinston-Lenoir County Recreation Department, SJG Greater Sports, Massey Toyota of Kinston, and Long Beverage of Raleigh.