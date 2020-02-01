JH Rose moves to 17-1 with 84-75 win over rival DH Conley

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose improved to 17-1 on the season with an 84-75 win over rival DH Conley Friday night at home.
Here are the other scores from Friday night in high school basketball:
BOYS SCORES
Farmville Central 86, Nash Central 50
JP II 76, Wayne Christian 67
Edenton 73, Camden 71
Lejeune 85, SW Onslow 45
Kinston 82, West Craven 37
Greene Central 62, South Lenoir 56
Pender 96, Richlands 69
Dixon 47, Croatan 42
Washington 92, Ayden-Grifton 58
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 48, JH Rose 30
Richlands 79, Pender 39
East Duplin 52, Spring Creek 15
Farmville Central 76, Nash Central 40
SW Onslow 66, Lejeune 8