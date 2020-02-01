JH Rose moves to 17-1 with 84-75 win over rival DH Conley

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – JH Rose improved to 17-1 on the season with an 84-75 win over rival DH Conley Friday night at home.

Here are the other scores from Friday night in high school basketball:

BOYS SCORES

Farmville Central 86, Nash Central 50

JP II 76, Wayne Christian 67

Edenton 73, Camden 71

Lejeune 85, SW Onslow 45

Kinston 82, West Craven 37

Greene Central 62, South Lenoir 56

Pender 96, Richlands 69

Dixon 47, Croatan 42

Washington 92, Ayden-Grifton 58

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 48, JH Rose 30

Richlands 79, Pender 39

East Duplin 52, Spring Creek 15

Farmville Central 76, Nash Central 40

SW Onslow 66, Lejeune 8