JH Rose names Will Bland as new head football coach

GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose has announced that Will Bland is the new head football coach at the school. The announcement came in the form of a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

Bland has spent the past 12 years at Rose. He has served as the school’s head junior varsity coach the last 8 seasons.

Bland was a high school star at Havelock and played for three different coaches (Steve Logan, John Thompson and Skip Holtz) at East Carolina.

He takes over for Dave Wojtecki, whose contract was not renewed by the school after last season.