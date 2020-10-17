John Paul II High School Sets School Record with Third Win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – John Paul II Catholic High School set a school record Friday night winning it’s third game of the season. The win total surpasses last years two win total.

JP2 is in just it’s second season of high school football, but has already surpassed it’s win total from a year ago. The Saints also matched their record of 68 points in a game. Last season JP2 scored 68 in their inaugural game against Community Christian, they tied that tonight, winning 68-48 over GRACE Christian.

SCOREBOARD:

John Paul II 68, GRACE Christian 48

WCGHS 70, Community Christian 36

LAAS, Bethel Christian POSTPONED

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV