Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The John Paul II Saints will be fielding a football team for the first time Thursday Night.

The Saints along with a new team will also be using their new facility for the first time under the lights. Head coach Sean Murphy is excited about the new season and spoke with Nine on Your Side about what the team and facility will do for the school.

They kick off their season Thursday night against Community Christian of Wilson at 7:00 p.m.