John Paul II Prepares for Pandemic Football Season

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – John Paul II High School will be the only high school in Greenville playing football this fall. The Saints begin their season on September 25th at the JP2 Sports Complex.

The NCHSAA announced this summer that they would push their season back to the second semester. The NCISAA moved forward with its 2020 8-Man football season.

The Patriots are coming off of their inaugural season where they finished 2-6. Head coach Sean Murphy says that this year the goal for the Saints is to win their conference.