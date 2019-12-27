John Wall Holiday Invitational Tips Off in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC (WNCT) – The John Wall Holiday Invitational tipped off in Raleigh today at Broughton High School. The tournament consists of some of the best high school basketball teams across the country.

Farmville Central’s opening game matchup was against Broughton High School. The Broughton High School Capitals came into the tournament with a 1-7 record but took advantage of the Jaguars, taking a 37-26 lead into halftime. Farmville Central would manage to overcome a 15-point deficit in the game and complete the comeback winning by the final of 72-67. Samage Teel led all scorers with 28 points.

Kinston’s opening game matchup was against Moravian Prep. Moravian Prep was a perfect 16-0 coming into the tournament. Kinston was also undefeated coming into the tournament. Moravian won the game 58-53. Kinston’s Dontrez Styles finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Farmville Central will play again on Saturday at 5:15. The Jaguars will play the winner between Apex Friendship and the Patrick School. Kinston will play the loser between Combine Academy and Hillcrest Prep.