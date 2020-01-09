Johnson’s 27 points help NC State claw back in 73-68 win over Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Markell Johnson had 27 points as North Carolina State overcame a halftime deficit to beat Notre Dame, 73-68.

Johnson led all scorers while adding seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Notre Dame led 39-34 at halftime, but the Wolfpack outscored the Irish 39-29 in the second half.

N.C. State trailed by 12 points 4:40 into the second half. Long-range makes from Johnson and Jericole Hellems helped the Wolfpack close the gap. A Braxton Beverly 3 followed by a pair of DJ Funderburk free throws tied the game at 60-60 with 5:27 to go.

Two more Funderburk free throws gave the home team its first lead. The Wolfpack salted the game away at the charity stripe.

Funderburk had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Hellems and Beverly scored in double figures, as well.

N.C State heads to Virginia Tech on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game. Notre Dame is off until a Jan. 15 trip to Georgia Tech.