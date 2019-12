GREENVILLE, N.C. -Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 23 points and Tremont Robinson-White added 18 to lead East Carolina to a 60-56 victory over Charlotte inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Sunday.

Trailing by seven, 45-38, with 11:35 remaining, ECU (5-7) got four consecutive points from Robinson-White followed by two from Gardner to pull within one in a span of 1:24. However, the 49ers (6-5) refused to surrender the lead and held a four-point cushion with 7:56 remaining.