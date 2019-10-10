Jones Senior Cancels the Remainder of Football Season

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Jones Senior High School in Jones County announced today that they will be canceling the remainder of their 2019 football season.

The Trojans had struggled this year starting 0-6 and had to postpone their game with Riverside due to too many injuries last week.

The 1A school will no longer make up that game due to the lack of players. The team will finish 0-11 officially. The team still had games with Williamston Riverside, Pamlico, Tarboro, Southside and South Creek they will all be forfeits.