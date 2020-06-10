Jordan’s catch highlights Day 2; Predator still leads 62nd Big Rock Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – The Catch 23 didn’t quite the catch the leaders, but Michael Jordan was certainly the buzz on day two of the 62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Jordan and company came home with a blue that weighed in at 442.3 lbs. That’s good for 6th place in the tournament after two days.

Jordan smiled and breezed past the local media but did stop to talk to Big Rock TV and to the crowd that had gathered at Big Rock Landing.

“I’m always looking for an excuse to be back in North Carolina,” Jordan said. “It is a chance to come back home. I love coming back home. I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan joked.

The biggest marlin that came in on day two came off of the Dancin Outlaw at 470.4 lbs.

The Sea Fix had hoped to bring in a blue late Tuesday but lost that fish shortly after 7:30 pm after a six-hour fight.

The Monday catch off of the Predator continues as the tournament leader.

62nd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Leaderboard