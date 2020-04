Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Former East Carolina Cornerback Josh Hawkins went undrafted out of ECU in 2016 qand spent time with four NFL teams before being drafted in the 2020 XFL Draft by the Dallas Renergades.

In his time with the Renegades Josh Hawkins recorded two interceptions in five games. Hawkins credits the XFL for giving him a shot to return to the NFL.

Hawkins this week agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons.