Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

by: Ron Futrell

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Air Nominees

·         Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 42 attempts (73.8 percent) for 416 yards and 5 touchdowns for a 144.4 rating in Week 8.

·         Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson completed 27 of 37 attempts (73.0 percent) for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 128.3 rating in Week 8.

·         Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers completed 23 of 33 attempts (69.7 percent) for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 123.5 rating in Week 8.

Ground Nominees

·         Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 163 yards on 30 attempts (5.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in Week 8. 

·         Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards on 18 attempts (6.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown in Week 8.

·         Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 128 yards on 31 attempts (4.1 avg.) in Week 8.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will honor each weekly winning quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in their market. The backpacks will help take care of 500 people in each community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

