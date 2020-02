DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - No. 7 Duke was sharp from 3-point range and effective inside in a 70-65 win Florida State Monday at home. Defensively, the Blue Devils were also able to chase the eighth-ranked Seminoles off the arc.

The Blue Devils finished 7-of-17 from behind the arc and shot 45 percent from the floor. On the other end, they were able to hold a Florida State team shooting hot going into Monday to just 3-of-18 from 3-point range.