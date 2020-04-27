Kendall Futrell Discusses Signing with Cincinnati

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – It was reported Saturday night that East Carolina Defensive Linemen Kendall Futrell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinatti Bengals.

Futrell is a native of Greenville and graduated from South Central High School. In 2019 for East Carolina the 6-1 234 pound linemen posted a career-best 63 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Futrell held a private workout for Cincinnati before the draft and when the franchise offered him a contract he said it was an easy choice.