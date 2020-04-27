Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Kendall Futrell Discusses Signing with Cincinnati

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – It was reported Saturday night that East Carolina Defensive Linemen Kendall Futrell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinatti Bengals.

Futrell is a native of Greenville and graduated from South Central High School. In 2019 for East Carolina the 6-1 234 pound linemen posted a career-best 63 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Futrell held a private workout for Cincinnati before the draft and when the franchise offered him a contract he said it was an easy choice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV