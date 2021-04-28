Kickoff College Sports Act passes NC House, goes to NC Senate next

RALEIGH, NC – Wednesday the NC State House voted 77-42 to approve the Kickoff College Sports Act to allow full capacity attendance at outdoor college stadiums.

Specifically, the bill permits public and private universities in Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Jackson, Mecklenburg, Orange, Pasquotank, Pitt, Robeson, Wake, and Watauga Counties to operate at 100% capacity.

The legislation, which was introduced by House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne), is a local bill and does not require the Governor’s signature to become law.

Currently, the Governor’s executive order limits guests in spectator stands and viewing areas at a sporting facility, stadium, or arena to 50% of the stated fire capacity.

“The Kickoff College Sports Act will provide much-needed certainty for our schools and fans as we approach football season,” said Rep. Bell. “This bill will ensure more students, parents, family members and fans can attend and support their schools while also giving the Governor authority to close a stadium if needed.”

Under the bill, the Governor would have the authority to close, restrict, or reduce operations of individual stadiums when necessary to protect the health and safety of athletes, staff, and attendees, but would not be authorized to order a statewide closure, restriction, or reduction in operation of these stadiums. The legislation now goes to the NC Senate for a concurrence vote.