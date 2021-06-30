Kids who love baseball learn a lot at Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is nothing like a day on the diamond for a young baseball player, especially in a camp setting.

The Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp features all kinds of baseball activities for campers during the week. While Godwin missed today’s routine due to a planned recruiting trip, players still got the chance to get plenty of great instruction.

The first @CGBaseballCamp of the summer got underway this week.



And this little leaguer came out to Clark-LeClair for one reason… "to hit dingers"



Tune into @wnct9 @9OYSSports tonight at 5:00 to hear more about what's going on at the camp and how to sign up for future camps. pic.twitter.com/10kH3me4If — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 30, 2021

They also had a lot of fun, too. Nolan Knight has more about the camp, the kids involved and what the week has been like. Also, check out this kid, who is REALLY getting a lot out of the camp.