Kids who love baseball learn a lot at Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is nothing like a day on the diamond for a young baseball player, especially in a camp setting.

(Nolan Knight, WNCT photo)

The Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp features all kinds of baseball activities for campers during the week. While Godwin missed today’s routine due to a planned recruiting trip, players still got the chance to get plenty of great instruction.

They also had a lot of fun, too. Nolan Knight has more about the camp, the kids involved and what the week has been like. Also, check out this kid, who is REALLY getting a lot out of the camp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV