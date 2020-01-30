Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Kinston rolls in rematch with Goldsboro, 91-63

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON (WNCT) – Dontrez Styles scored 27 points and hauled in 11 rebounds and Isaac Paron scored 15 points and dished out 11 assists as Kinston defeated Goldsboro, 91-62 Wednesday night.

Kinston beat the Cougars in Goldsboro in double overtime earlier this month.

Here are the rest of the night’s scores:

BOYS SCORES

Kinston 91, Goldsboro 63

South Central 63, Hertford County 49

Wilson Hunt 71, Greene Central 59

West Craven 52, DH Conley 37

JH Rose 80, Ayden-Grifton 79

Washington County 81, Pamlico County 64

John A. Holmes Edenton 68, Currituck County 51

Swansboro 53, Croatan 46

Eastern Wayne 71, North Lenoir 59

Ashley 73, East Duplin 43

GIRLS SCORES

Kinston 55, Goldsboro 26

South Central 51, Hertford County 37

JH Rose 58, Ayden-Grifton 36

North Lenoir 58, Eastern Wayne 32

DH Conley 61, West Craven 10

Wilson Hunt 81, Greene Central 65

Pamlico County 50, Washington County 47

Croatan 39, Swansboro 38

Ashley 53, East Duplin 35

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV