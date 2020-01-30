Kinston rolls in rematch with Goldsboro, 91-63

KINSTON (WNCT) – Dontrez Styles scored 27 points and hauled in 11 rebounds and Isaac Paron scored 15 points and dished out 11 assists as Kinston defeated Goldsboro, 91-62 Wednesday night.
Kinston beat the Cougars in Goldsboro in double overtime earlier this month.
Here are the rest of the night’s scores:
BOYS SCORES
Kinston 91, Goldsboro 63
South Central 63, Hertford County 49
Wilson Hunt 71, Greene Central 59
West Craven 52, DH Conley 37
JH Rose 80, Ayden-Grifton 79
Washington County 81, Pamlico County 64
John A. Holmes Edenton 68, Currituck County 51
Swansboro 53, Croatan 46
Eastern Wayne 71, North Lenoir 59
Ashley 73, East Duplin 43
GIRLS SCORES
Kinston 55, Goldsboro 26
South Central 51, Hertford County 37
JH Rose 58, Ayden-Grifton 36
North Lenoir 58, Eastern Wayne 32
DH Conley 61, West Craven 10
Wilson Hunt 81, Greene Central 65
Pamlico County 50, Washington County 47
Croatan 39, Swansboro 38
Ashley 53, East Duplin 35