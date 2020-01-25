Breaking News
Kinston rolls over Washington to highlight Friday night high school hoops

Kinston rolled past Washington, 79-67 in a key Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game to highlight Friday night’s high school basketball action around the area.

BOYS SCORES

Kinston 79, Washington 67

Farmville Central 89, North Pitt 68

Trask 76, Richlands 61

South Lenoir 70, West Craven 63

North Lenoir 65, Greene Central 64

South Central 54, CB Aycock 42

Parrott Academy 52, St. David’s 26

E.A. Laney 57, Topsail 48

Living Water Christian 61, Berean Baptist Academy 46

John A. Holmes 64, Manteo 28

Camden County 85, Perquimans 54

Clinton 67, Lakewood 40

Southern Wayne 56, D.H. Conley 53

Dixon 69, SW Onslow 32

James Kenan 55, East Duplin 50

First Flight 60, Currituck County 53

Rocky Mount 59, North Nash 49

North Duplin 62, Neuse Charter 60

Goldsboro 91, Midway 66

West Carteret 75, Havelock 57

Pamlico County 50, Riverside 47

Northside Jacksonville 93, Jacksonville 56

East Carteret 69, Pender 57

Washington County 74, Gates County 40

Jones Senior 71, Northside Pinetown 44

Swansboro 72, White Oak 63

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 52, Southern Wayne 25

Kinston 59, Washington 37

Trask 54, Richlands 48

East Duplin 26, James Kenan 18

North Lenoir 66, Greene Central 16

South Lenoir 44, West Craven 25

St. David’s 44, Parrott Academy 27

Pender 52, East Carteret 32

Croatan 67, Lejeune 3

Farmville Central 73, North Pitt 34

Christ Covenant 36, Greenville Christian 35

Rocky Mount 44, Northern Nash 32

Swansboro 41, White Oak 40

E.A. Laney 53, Topsail 32

Currituck County 34, First Flight 31

Southwest Onslow 42, Dixon 36

South Central 56, C.B. Aycock 17

Perquimans 42, Camden County 32

John A. Holmes 54, Manteo 33

Southside 45, South Creek 28

Jacksonville 79, Northside Jacksonville 45

