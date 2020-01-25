Kinston rolls over Washington to highlight Friday night high school hoops
Kinston rolled past Washington, 79-67 in a key Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game to highlight Friday night’s high school basketball action around the area.
BOYS SCORES
Kinston 79, Washington 67
Farmville Central 89, North Pitt 68
Trask 76, Richlands 61
South Lenoir 70, West Craven 63
North Lenoir 65, Greene Central 64
South Central 54, CB Aycock 42
Parrott Academy 52, St. David’s 26
E.A. Laney 57, Topsail 48
Living Water Christian 61, Berean Baptist Academy 46
John A. Holmes 64, Manteo 28
Camden County 85, Perquimans 54
Clinton 67, Lakewood 40
Southern Wayne 56, D.H. Conley 53
Dixon 69, SW Onslow 32
James Kenan 55, East Duplin 50
First Flight 60, Currituck County 53
Rocky Mount 59, North Nash 49
North Duplin 62, Neuse Charter 60
Goldsboro 91, Midway 66
West Carteret 75, Havelock 57
Pamlico County 50, Riverside 47
Northside Jacksonville 93, Jacksonville 56
East Carteret 69, Pender 57
Washington County 74, Gates County 40
Jones Senior 71, Northside Pinetown 44
Swansboro 72, White Oak 63
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 52, Southern Wayne 25
Kinston 59, Washington 37
Trask 54, Richlands 48
East Duplin 26, James Kenan 18
North Lenoir 66, Greene Central 16
South Lenoir 44, West Craven 25
St. David’s 44, Parrott Academy 27
Pender 52, East Carteret 32
Croatan 67, Lejeune 3
Farmville Central 73, North Pitt 34
Christ Covenant 36, Greenville Christian 35
Rocky Mount 44, Northern Nash 32
Swansboro 41, White Oak 40
E.A. Laney 53, Topsail 32
Currituck County 34, First Flight 31
Southwest Onslow 42, Dixon 36
South Central 56, C.B. Aycock 17
Perquimans 42, Camden County 32
John A. Holmes 54, Manteo 33
Southside 45, South Creek 28
Jacksonville 79, Northside Jacksonville 45