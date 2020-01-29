Kinston rolls past South Lenoir for Tuesday night hoops

KINSTON (WNCT) – Dontrez Styles scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack as Kinston rolled past South Lenoir, 69-34.
Here are the night’s other scores:
BOYS SCORES
Ayden-Grifton 73, West Craven 55
Cary Christian 53, Parrott Academy 51
East Carteret 80, Richlands 39
Washington 84, North Lenoir 52
White Oak 45, Jacksonville 44
Dixon 73, Lejeune 69
DH Conley 50, New Bern 43
Croatan 65, SW Onslow 48
GIRLS SCORES
DH Conley 59, New Bern 58
Southern Wayne 49, CB Aycock 41
North Lenoir 78, Washington 45
Ayden-Grifton 54, West Craven 35
Kinston 71, South Lenoir 15
Jacksonville 58, White Oak 28