Kinston rolls past South Lenoir for Tuesday night hoops

Sports

KINSTON (WNCT) – Dontrez Styles scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack as Kinston rolled past South Lenoir, 69-34.

Here are the night’s other scores:

BOYS SCORES

Ayden-Grifton 73, West Craven 55

Cary Christian 53, Parrott Academy 51

East Carteret 80, Richlands 39

Washington 84, North Lenoir 52

White Oak 45, Jacksonville 44

Dixon 73, Lejeune 69

DH Conley 50, New Bern 43

Croatan 65, SW Onslow 48

GIRLS SCORES

DH Conley 59, New Bern 58

Southern Wayne 49, CB Aycock 41

North Lenoir 78, Washington 45

Ayden-Grifton 54, West Craven 35

Kinston 71, South Lenoir 15

Jacksonville 58, White Oak 28

