KINSTON (WNCT) – Dontrez Styles scored 22 points and hauled in 9 rebounds as Kinston slipped past Washington, 73-70 in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference opener for both teams.

Omarion Blount led all scorers with 23 points for the Pam Pack.

Kinston improved to 4-0 with the win. The Pam Packs falls to 4-1 with the loss.