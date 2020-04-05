Kinston’s Isaac Parson Commits to Winston-Salem State

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Kinston Senior point guard Isaac Parson announced Sunday on his social media that he has committed to play at Winston-Salem State University.

Parson will be joining 2A rival Samage Teel of Farmville Central at Winston-Salem who committed to play for the Rams earlier in the week.

This was Parson’s message online, “First, I would like to thank god for life, health, all the many blessings he’s given me, and all he has in store. Next, I want to thank my dad, my mom, and Keema for all the sacrifices they made for me, I would like to thank my day 1 fans and my number 1 haters, my little big-headed brothers. Thank you to Steve Mims, Curtis Hines, and every other coach and mentor in Fayetteville and Kinston that’s helped me grow as a player and young man. I would like to thank the Kinston High coaching staff for giving me a chance to grow and lead the program over the last 4 years, thank you to all the fans and the zoo student section for all of their support. A big thank you to Stackhouse Elite and Team Trez for putting me on a platform to gain exposure and an opportunity to display my talents. Thank you to every coach who recruited me and I feel bad for every coach who didn’t. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Winston-Salem State University. Let’s go Rams!!